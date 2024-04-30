MP: Woman Gives Birth on Road Amidst House Fire Tragedy in Petlawad

Representative Image |

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, a woman gave birth to a child on the road after her house was engulfed in flames in Amargarh gram panchayat in Petlawad.

According to information, a fire broke out in Lalji Munia's house due to unknown reasons, gutting grains, cash, and livestock and reducing their house to mere ashes.

The suffering of the family did not end there, as Lalji's daughter-in-law, Rekha, who was pregnant, started experiencing labour pain. On one hand, their house was burning and Rekha had to be taken to the hospital at the earliest. However, despite contacting for ambulance several times, the hours stretched on but the ambulance did not reach the spot.

With no other choice, Rekha gave birth to a child on the road while their house was burning in flames. The family witnessed the destruction of their house and the arrival of a new family member at the same time. Meanwhile, Rekha's husband, Santosh also sustained severe burns in the incident.

Despite pleas for assistance, Halka Patwari failed to respond, citing election duties as his excuse. However, tehsildar Hukum Singh Nigwal offered solace and promised to provide aid to the devastated family.