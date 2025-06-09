 'Clearly Not Happy': Netizens REACT After Sonam-Raja's Alleged Wedding VIDEO Goes Viral
Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 05:20 PM IST
article-image
Sonam-Raja's Alleged Wedding VIDEO Goes Viral | X/@Incognito_qfs

An alleged video of Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi's wedding has gone viral on social media, hours after Sonam surrendered in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, after the two went missing during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

The video, allegedly, shows the deceased with his wife during a wedding ritual. In the video, an overjoyed Raja can be seen applying sindoor (vermilion) on a visibly expressionless Sonam's forehead. A priest is visible in the video, seated in front of the couple as they proceed with the ritual. The video has caught the attention of netizens and attracted reactions. Many have blamed Sonam's parents for the killing of Raja Raghuwanshi.

One of the users who shared the video on X, in a long note said, "Just take a look at this wedding video of Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi and you will agree that Sonam was clearly not happy with this marriage. Raja Raghuvanshi would have been alive if Sonam had said No to the marriage. She had the courage to hire contract killers but didn't had courage to run away with her boyfriend...what a psycho. Sonam's parents should also be blamed. They must have known that she had a boyfriend. Despite knowing everything....they married her off to Raja Raghuvanshi without telling him about the truth."

article-image

A user with the username Devendra Shakya said,"Sonam and his family are fully responsible for this murder....they forcefully make this happen and then see now get results."

Another user suggested,"Families should do a background check which may reveal red flags like criminal history, financial motives, or existing relationships, potentially preventing issues later."

"Poor dude had no clue he was getting married to witch who had already planned his death. so sad", another user said.

