 World Stroke Day 2023: 7 Lifestyle Modifications To Prevent Stroke
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleWorld Stroke Day 2023: 7 Lifestyle Modifications To Prevent Stroke

World Stroke Day 2023: 7 Lifestyle Modifications To Prevent Stroke

The day is a global initiative aimed at reducing the impact of stroke by educating people about the risk factors, warning signs, and treatment options.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
article-image

World Stroke Day is observed every year on October 29 to raise awareness about stroke, its prevention, and the importance of early detection and treatment. A stroke is a medical emergency that occurs when there is a disruption in the blood supply to the brain. It can result in serious long-term disabilities or even be fatal if not treated promptly.

The day is a global initiative aimed at reducing the impact of stroke by educating people about the risk factors, warning signs, and treatment options.

Theme

The theme for World Stroke Day 2023 may vary each year, this year's theme is “Together We Are Greater Than Stroke”.

Causes and Risk Factors

The onset of a stroke can be caused by a range of causes and risk factors:

1. High Blood Pressure

2. Heart Diseases

3. Diabetes

4. Age

5. Family

6. Tobacco Consumption

7. Obesity

7 Lifestyle changes to prevent stroke

Medical professionals strongly recommend adopting lifestyle changes that significantly reduce the risk factors for stroke because the effects of a stroke, even when treated effectively, can result in substantial harm to one's overall health and quality of life. To measure and enhance cardiovascular health, the American Heart Association created the Life's Simple 7 metric.

1. Reducing or no Smoking

2. Regular Exercise

3. Low-calorie healthy diet

4. Reduction of blood pressure

5. Reduction of cholesterol levels

6. Weight Reduction

7. Reduction of Blood Sugar

Read Also
World Heart Day 2023: Date, Significance And 5 Facts About Your Heart
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Planning To Visit Pune's Grassland Safaris? Here Are The Details You Need To Know

Planning To Visit Pune's Grassland Safaris? Here Are The Details You Need To Know

World Stroke Day 2023: 7 Lifestyle Modifications To Prevent Stroke

World Stroke Day 2023: 7 Lifestyle Modifications To Prevent Stroke

New York-Based Magnolia Bakery To Open Its First Store In Mumbai's Bandra; Date & All Details Inside...

New York-Based Magnolia Bakery To Open Its First Store In Mumbai's Bandra; Date & All Details Inside...

Mumbai: Artist Om Swami Brightens Lives of Blind Girls Through Creative Expression

Mumbai: Artist Om Swami Brightens Lives of Blind Girls Through Creative Expression

Champagne Meets Food: 7 Best Combinations With The Sparkling Wine

Champagne Meets Food: 7 Best Combinations With The Sparkling Wine