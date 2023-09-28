World Heart Day 2023: Date, Significance And 5 Facts About Your Heart

Representative Image

World Heart Day is observed on September 29 each year. It was created by the World Heart Federation and first celebrated in 2000. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about cardiovascular diseases, promoting heart-healthy lifestyles, and encouraging people to take steps to prevent heart diseases.

The goal is to reduce the global burden of heart disease, which remains a leading cause of death worldwide.

Cardiovascular disease is the world's number one killer. Conditions affecting the heart like heart attacks, stroke and heart failure kills more than 20.5 million people every year, according to the World Heart Federations.

Theme

Every year the day has different themes and this year the theme for the World Heart Day 2023 is "Use Heart, Know Heart."

Significance

It serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining good heart health through activities like regular exercise, a balanced diet, and avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption.

5 interesting facts about the human HEART

Size and Weight: The human heart is roughly the size of a closed fist and weighs about 250-350 grams (8-12 ounces). However, the size and weight can vary from person to person.

Heart Rate: An average adult's heart beats about 60 to 100 times per minute at rest. The heart rate can vary based on factors like physical activity and emotional state.

Blood Pumping: The heart pumps approximately 2,000 gallons (or 7,500 liters) of blood through the circulatory system every day. It works continuously, without rest, to keep the blood flowing.

Electrical System: The heart has its electrical system that controls the heartbeat. This electrical system generates electrical impulses to regulate the heart's rhythm and ensure the coordinated contraction of its chambers.

Blood Vessels: The human heart is connected to a vast network of blood vessels. Arteries carry oxygen-rich blood away from the heart, while veins bring oxygen-poor blood back to the heart. Coronary arteries supply blood to the heart muscle itself.These facts highlight the incredible work the heart does to keep our bodies functioning properly.

