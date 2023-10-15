World Spine Day 2023: Date, Theme & Significance | FPJ

World Spine Day, observed on October 16, aims to raise awareness about the global impact of spinal pain and disability. This initiative, led by the World Federation of Chiropractic and supported by over 800 organizations globally, sheds light on the challenges posed by spinal issues worldwide.

Approximately one billion individuals experience spinal pain, with 540 million people affected at any given moment. Low back pain stands as the primary cause of disability-adjusted life years globally. The prevalence of spinal pain and disability surpasses that of cancer, stroke, heart disease, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s Disease combined.

In numerous low and middle-income nations, people lack access to standard healthcare services and specialized spinal health professionals. It is crucial to empower these communities to self-manage their conditions. Even in affluent countries, millions suffer from back pain, significantly affecting industries and economies. Proper management and prevention are essential.

World Spine Day emphasizes the importance of physical activity as a part of this approach. The event urges governments, communities, and public health organizations worldwide to enhance their commitment to addressing spinal pain and disability.

The theme for World Spine Day 2023 is 'Move Your Spine.' | Canva

Theme

The theme for World Spine Day 2023 is 'Move Your Spine.' This campaign urges individuals to maintain spinal health by staying physically active. Research has demonstrated that lack of movement contributes to spinal pain and disability.

'Move Your Spine' encourages people of all ages and nationalities to engage in physical activity to support their spinal health. The campaign will draw attention to the various forms of spinal pain and disability experienced at home, work, schools, and communities, emphasizing the importance of movement throughout life.

It will promote ways for people from diverse backgrounds to care for their spines, such as staying mobile, avoiding inactivity, not straining their spines, and adopting healthy habits like weight management and quitting smoking.

Significance

Spine strengthening exercises | Canva

World Spine Day underscores the significance of spinal health and well-being, advocating for physical activity, proper posture, safe lifting techniques, and healthy work environments. The initiative urges individuals to prioritize their spinal health and engage in regular physical activity.

Spinal pain affects approximately one billion people globally, spanning various age groups, making it the leading cause of disability worldwide. Effective management and prevention strategies are therefore, important. World Spine Day promotes proactive measures to care for one's spine.

For experts in spine health, World Spine Day offers an excellent chance to actively engage with their communities and make meaningful contributions.

Read Also 7 Yoga Asanas For Healthy & Long Hair

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)