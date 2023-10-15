7 Yoga Asanas For Healthy & Long Hair

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 15, 2023
Adho Mukha Shvanasana (Downward Dog Pose or Downward Facing Dog Pose): It enhances blood circulation to the brain, leading to increased oxygen supply to the scalp, thereby stimulating hair growth. Additionally, it has a calming effect on the mind and revitalizes and energizes the body
Balasana (Child's Pose): It is often suggested to alleviate stomach problems and anxiety, ultimately reducing hair loss
Kapalbhati: It eliminates toxins from the body, improves blood circulation, and promotes hair growth by increasing oxygen supply. Additionally, it alleviates stress and anxiety, common triggers for hair loss
Pic credit: Yogapedia
Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand): It enhances blood flow to the head, promoting hair growth, and also aids in enhancing balance and posture
Sirasana (Headstand): It enhances blood circulation in the brain, leading to improved hair growth while also preventing hair loss, thinning, and premature greying
Uttanasana (Camel Pose): It boosts oxygen levels and blood flow to the head, strengthening hair follicles and promoting long & healthy hair growth. This practice not only enhances hair quality and texture but also imparts a flawless, shiny appearance to your hair
Matsyasana (Fish Pose): This pose is widely recognized as one of the most efficient and popular exercises for achieving strong, lengthy, and healthy hair
