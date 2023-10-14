7 Comfortable & Trendy Hairstyles To Pair With Your Garba Outfit This Navratri

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2023
Navratri starts on October 15 and the most awaited time of the year when we get to play our favourite garba and dandiya has finally arrived. While playing garba, don't let your hair become an obstacle, so you can try these comfortable & trendy hairstyles this navratri which will also, let you flaunt your beautiful back. Go for a braid with mid-partion hair like Kriti Sanon with your lehenga outfit
If your hair are short, you can go for a tight half bun like Deepika Padukone
A high bun with mid-partition hair and side hair strands like Shilpa Shetty will also look stylish especially if you have long hair
How about accessorising and decorating your hair? Go for a braid and coil a golden lace around it like Kiara Advani. It is a perfect hairstyle for Dandiya look
Ananya Panday's mid-partition hair tied in a tight ponytail is good for all women with mid-length hair
If you have short hair and are confused what hairstyle to go for, try side partying hair and take a few sections of hair and tie small braids. Then, combine all of them in a single braid
A messy ponytail like Rakulpreet Singh is another option
