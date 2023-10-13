Navratri 2023: 8 Lehenga Outfits From Madhuri Dixit's Wardrobe That Will Elevate Your Fashion Game During The Festival

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 13, 2023
Madhuri Dixit's is a style icon you can look upto for taking fashion inspiration during this Navratri festival. This cream lehenga choli outfit with golden zari work on the blouse and at the borders will look pretty while you play Garba with your pals
This royal blue net lehenga choli with floral embroidery and zari work is yet another outfit you can try on the day with royal blue dress code
A perfect lehenga dress is this outfit. You can match it with oxidised jewelleries to get that proper Navratri look
This lehenga outfit with blouse with sheer embroidered sleeves looks trendy and classy
You can always wear a plain black blouse with zari work with lehenga of any colour
A white lehenga choli with floral work paired with matching accessories will look great when you play Dandiya
A bandhani lehenga with heavy embroidered golden blouse is a must have outfit in your Navratri wardrobe
You can wear a similar lehenga choli and look gorgeous like Madhuri Dixit
