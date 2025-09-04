World Sexual Health Day 2025: 4 Ways To Remain Sexually Healthy

Canva

Sexual health is a topic rarely discussed openly and is often met with awkwardness. Lack of awareness can harm health, cause infections and diseases, and create confusion due to misinformation. Therefore, it is important to develop a deeper understanding of sexual health.

World Sexual Health Day, observed on September 4, highlights the importance of sexual health, rights, pleasure, and justice. The day also promotes education and discussions on sexual health and rights. Let’s discuss the importance, tips for sexual health, and related Patanjali products.

Importance of Sexual Health

Understanding sexual health is understanding good health, as it impacts our lives in more than one way. Understanding it includes knowing the health impacts, which include pregnancy, infections like STIs and HIV/Aids, and even abuse.

When you get the sex education early on, it ensures you become aware of right and wrong, unwanted pregnancies, STIs or STDs, and more. You also get awareness around protection, the emotional impact of sexual activities, and things to avoid. It revolves around making healthy choices.

At all times, you should know sexual health tips based on Ayurveda that can support you, along with relevant Patanjali products.

4 Tips to be Sexually Healthy

Diet: The food you consume acts as an aphrodisiac. It heightens pleasure and performance. Opt for food like apples, bananas, garlic, apricots, dates, cinnamon, fennel, mustard, nutmeg, cardamon, figs, papaya, plums, peaches, sweet potato, honey, ghee, avocado, and beets.

Herbs: Ayurvedic herbs help deal with issues like erectile dysfunction, boost the libido, and aid in sexual health. Try herbs like Ashwagandha, Shatavari, Safed Musli, White Ginger, Saffron, Tulsi Beej, and Gokshura. Men can opt for Shilajit to handle reproductive issues. Try Patanjali Shilajit (11 Gms). It has Shilajit and Amla Rasayan and works well for sexual health. It also helps handle joint pain, energy levels, stress, and headaches, and is great for immunity and health.

Timing: Ayurveda focuses on the timing and season for sexual activity. Winter and spring are the seasons for better sex and conceiving. To have sex at a particular time in the day, have sex at night for less commotion. Evenings are good, but avoid eating subsequently.

Lifestyle: Your lifestyle choices impact your sexual health in a major way. Practice exercise options like Yoga in your daily schedule. Opt for meditation for inner calm and save energy. Improve your digestion for good health. Include Divya Youvnamrit Vati (5 Gms) in your daily routine. It helps deal with reproductive issues, improves strength, and boosts men’s health and energy. It contains Ashwagandha, Shilajit Shuddh, Shatavar, Safed Musli, etc.

On World Sexual Health Day, celebrated on September 4, follow a healthy Ayurvedic practice for good sexual health. Patanjali is at your service in this regard.