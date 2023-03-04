World Obesity Day: Are you obese? Tips to lose weight and stay fit

Having those extra calories show up on your body is okay unless it's concerning your overall health. There's nothing to feel low about if your weighing machine gives you a higher score and terms you "overweight" or "obese." Being positive about your body is the key to staying happy.

What is obesity?

Body Mass Index is a method to measure one's body size and term their fitness level. How to calculate BMI? It's simple; check here. A person whose BMI is 30 or greater comes into the Obese category and attracts health complications. The condition is a state involving an excessive amount of body fat.

Are you obese?

Those stretch marks around your arms or tummy are mere hints that you are obese. A clear indication comes from the BMI showing 30 or above. Some of the common symptoms of being obese are fatigue, overeating, breathlessness, etc.

Gen Z and obesity

Generation Z are the youngsters who were born close to 2000. And experts believe that they are concerned age group to hit the obesity chart due to their eating habits and other lifestyle patterns.

"Obesity has become a concern, especially in Gen Z, due to factors such as unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity, and sedentary lifestyles," opines Dr. Varsha Gorey, Senior clinical dietitian, Apollo Hospitals. She adds, "These individuals are exposed to a higher availability of high-calorie, high-fat, and high-sugar processed food with larger portions. Additionally, they spend more time on screens and devices, which has led to a decrease in physical activity levels and an alarming level of health concerns."

Is obesity a challenge to overcome for the future?

A recent report by the World Obesity Federation warned about more than half the world's population will to be classed as obese or overweight by 2035 if proper care wasn't taken by individuals and healthcare units.

Experts suggest that the increase in obesity rates is concerning as it can lead to the early onset of chronic diseases, which may lead to a reduced quality of life and even premature death.

Tips to lose weight and stay fit

Tried a thousand ways to loose those extra inches but couldn't help it? Don't worry. These expert tips suggested by dietitian Gorey may come to your rescue to lose weight and stay fit. The health expert focuses on two factors, a healthy diet and exercise.

Let the right food to the magic: Are you skipping meals or ignoring what's on the plate amidst your busy schedule? A healthy and balanced diet is important to ensure body's wellbeing.

Eating a diet that is high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats helps maintain a healthy and desired weight. One needs to ditch the high-calorie, processed foods, sugary drinks and oily snacks to reduce the risk of obesity and related diseases.

Time for some sweat and calorie burnout: The best way to lose and maintain weight is to engage in regular physical activity, such as walking, running, cycling, or swimming, for at least 30 minutes a day.