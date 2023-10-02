World Nature Day 2023: Significance, Celebration And Facts

World Nature Day 2023 |

World Nature Day, established by the World Nature Organization (WNO) on October 3, 2010, serves as a crucial platform to raise awareness about the challenges our environment faces, particularly due to climate change. Thus, it is celebrated on the 3rd of October each year.

Significance

It is celebrated globally by individuals, groups, and organizations dedicated to spreading information about climate change and advocating for its mitigation. The initiative aims to combat ignorance about climate change, encourage eco-friendly practices such as recycling and reducing plastic usage, and ultimately contribute to saving the planet.

Celebration

To mark the occasion, people participate in various activities such as tree planting, organizing awareness campaigns, and rallies. Social media plays a significant role in the celebration, with individuals using hashtags like #WorldNatureDay to share their involvement online.

Key facts about World Nature Day:

The atmosphere's carbon dioxide concentration has reached 408 parts per million, the highest level in 3 million years.

The warmest recorded year was 2016, with an average temperature 1.78 degrees Fahrenheit higher than in the mid-20th century.

Human-induced deforestation is responsible for approximately 11% of global carbon emissions.

The Amazon rainforest stores 50% of the region's carbon, making it a vital carbon powerhouse.

Approximately 800 million people, or 11% of the world's population, are vulnerable to climate change's adverse effects, including droughts, heat waves, floods, and extreme weather events.

Coastal ecosystems store ten times more carbon than tropical forests, but many coastal forests, especially mangroves, are severely depleted.

The world has lost approximately 1 million hectares of forests due to deforestation.

Celebrating World Nature Day provides an opportunity for individuals and communities to contribute to environmental conservation efforts and work towards a sustainable future.

