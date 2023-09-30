Gandhi Jayanti 2023: 6 Places You Must Visit In India To Know More About Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Memorial Mandapam in Kanyakumari lies next to Kanyakumari Temple on the seashore which commemorates Gandhiji's two visits to the place in 1925 and 1937. The central spire of the mandapam has a height of 79 feet which is symbolic of the age of Mahatma Gandhi at the time of his demise. The memorial offers breathtaking view of the surrounding areas from the top