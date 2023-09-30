Gandhi Jayanti 2023: 6 Places You Must Visit In India To Know More About Mahatma Gandhi

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 30, 2023
Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, an Indian lawyer with his nonviolent ideology led the successful campaign for India's independence from British rule. Gandhi Jayanti is observed on October 2 on Mahatma Gandhi's birthday
Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad: It is located on the banks of the river Sabarmati and is one of the resident places of Mahatma Gandhi where he stayed for about twelve years along with his wife Kasturba Gandhi
Mani Bhavan in Mumbai is a museum and historical building dedicated to Gandhi. Mani Bhavan was the focal point of Gandhi's political activities in Mumbai from 1917 to 1934
Gandhi Memorial Museum, Madurai: The museum symbolizes various accounts from the freedom struggle and many other important facets of Mahatma Gandhi’s life. On October 2, on Gandhi Jayanti; a 5-day long programme is organised every year which is attended by renowned speakers and artists from across the country
Gandhi Teerth in Jalgaon is a scenic international centre for Gandhian study, research and dialogue, initiated and promoted by Gandhi Research Foundation where you will get in-depth knowledge about Mahatma Gandhi's life
Gandhi Sangrahalay in Motihari, Bihar celebrates the 1917's Champaran Satyagraha by Mahatma Gandhi
Gandhi Memorial Mandapam in Kanyakumari lies next to Kanyakumari Temple on the seashore which commemorates Gandhiji's two visits to the place in 1925 and 1937. The central spire of the mandapam has a height of 79 feet which is symbolic of the age of Mahatma Gandhi at the time of his demise. The memorial offers breathtaking view of the surrounding areas from the top
Thanks For Reading!