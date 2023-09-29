6 Libraries In Mumbai That Every Book Lover Must Visit

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 29, 2023
A haven for all book lovers; isn't it great to immerse yourself in the world of books and experience sheer joy? Take a look at the must-visit libraries in Mumbai for every book lover. David Sassoon Library, Fort: It houses over 70,000 books and is one of the most prestigious libraries in Mumbai that opened in 1870. The library building is an architectural landmark
Trilogy, Bandra: It is also an independent curated bookshop with a sea view. There are books available on science, literature, history, travel, photography, art, wildlife, business, and books for kids
Leaping Windows, Andheri: It is a vibrant cafe with cool comic strips painted on its walls and a library of comic books, and graphic novels where you can enjoy a hot cup of coffee while you read your favourite comic book
J.N. Petit Library, Fort: It has beautiful neo-gothic architecture. There are over 100,000 books covering areas like history, biography, self-improvement, fiction, etc. mainly in English and also in Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi and some special materials in Sanskrit, Urdu and Persian
Title Waves, Bandra: It is Mumbai's first boutique bookstore. The place has a good collection of books and they also host many book launches where you can meet your favourite authors
Kitab Khana, Fort: It is also, a boutique bookshop where you will get books from all genres and renowned authors set in a historic building which also, has a coffee shop. Many literary events are organised here
