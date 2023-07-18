10 Largest Libraries Across The Globe That Every Bookworm Should Experience

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 18, 2023
British Library at London, UK is the largest library with around 170–200 million books
Library of Congress at Washington D.C, USA is the second largest library with 170 million books
Library and Archives Canada at Ottawa, Canada has 54 million books
New York Public Library at New York City, USA has around 20 million books and is one of the popular libraries in the world
Russian State Library at Moscow, Russia has about 47.2 million books
National Library of China at Beijing, China has 37.7 million books
Bibliothèque nationale de France at Paris, France has about 40 million books
National Diet Library at Tokyo, Japan is the largest library in the Japan with 41.9 million books
Royal Danish Library at Copenhagen, Denmark has about 42.5 million books
German National Library at Frankfurt, Germany is home to 18.5 million books
