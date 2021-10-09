World Mental Health Day 2021: Significance, theme and all you need to know

World Mental Health Day was first celebrated on October 10, 1992, as an annual activity of the World Federation for Mental Health.

World Mental Health Day provides an opportunity for all to view mental health issues and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.

The day focuses on the issues of mental health, which is often ignored in the fast and furious way of living adapted by human beings.

Positive and successful stories are shared to encourage those with mental health issues. The importance and preventive measures are promoted on mental health. Depression and anxiety is something people go through unknowingly and addressing the issues is very important. Recognising that mental health is the key to serve at all levels is a vital part of World Mental Health Day.

The services for mental, neurological and substance use disorders have been significantly disrupted and developing these areas is a major focus of the day. A study shows that between 75 per cent to 95 per cent of people with mental disorders in low and middle-income countries are unable to access mental health services at all.

The overall objective of World Mental Health Day is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilise efforts in support of mental health.

This year, the theme of World Mental Health Day is ‘Mental Health in an Unequal World’.

One should think over the fact that "It’s up to you today to start making healthy choices. Not choices that are just healthy for your body, but healthy for your mind."

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 08:24 PM IST