World Mental Health Day 2020: 70% hike in number of patients suffering from depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder amid corona crisis

Indore: Coronavirus outbreak has taken a toll on our mental health and the most affected individuals are parents followed by children and teachers. Most parents are facing double the stress due to covid-19, which begins from worry about their family to everyday tasks.

On World Mental Health Day, we discuss various issues and bring in expert suggestions.

This year’s World Mental Health Day, on October 10, comes at a time when our daily lives have changed considerably as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Given past experience of emergencies, it is expected that the need for mental health and psychosocial support will substantially increase in the coming months and years.

This is why the goal of this year’s World Mental Health Day campaign is increased investment in mental health.

As per figures of National Institute of Mental Health and Neurological Sciences (NIMHANS), there is a 70 per cent increase in the number of patients suffering from depression and obsessive compulsive disorder due to the coronavirus.

Uncertainty about the future and worry about their family members is first to contribute to this rising stress. Other than this, parents are tackling several responsibilities resulting in poor mental health and extremely low patience.

Parenting troubles, possible outlets

“Troubles seem never ending, I don’t even realise when the day flies away leaving me feel exhausted and yet not satisfied,” Jhanvi Khare, a homemaker, shared. She added this is not just her but the struggle for her entire group.

“Being homemaker already means taking care of numerous tasks and roles, and now, we have addition of playing secretary to my husband, friend and teacher to my kids and nurse to my mother-in-law,” Jhanvi said.

Sharing the situation of a working women, HR manager Ananya Misra said, “It’s like a battleground in my home, because all of us are working from home, children are studying via online classes…Often, it feels like I have no time to breath.”

However, struggling with the situation, she took advice from a psychiatrist and is incorporating delegation of tasks to every family member.

“Working from home feels like working without a break, wherein I shutting out my family leaving me with guilt and sadness,” Himanshu Dhiman, chief executive officer at a private company, said.

Taking a break from his work and winning over coronavirus, owner of an IT firm Avinash Sethi is working in the kitchen and on canvas half the time in his day. “I am trying to spend more time with my daughter, as that’s truly relaxing for me,” he said.