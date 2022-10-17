World Menopause Day 2022: Date, theme, health tips and more

World Menopause Day | Freepik

Menopause is not an illness or a concerning ailment; it is a natural process that occurs in females to mark the conclusion of menses. While the October is associated with menopause awareness, the 19th day of the month is closely observed as World Menopause Day.

It was in 2009 that the International Menopause Society (IMS), in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), pulled in the need to begin observing days in awareness about the female reproductive phase. The purpose behind this day is to educate people, not only women, about menopause and its related emotional and physical changes.

Theme of World Menopause Day 2022

Brain Fog and Memory Difficulties in Menopause. Studies reveal that during this stage in a women's life, she experiences memory fade outs and difficulties in recollecting or remembering events and happenings. Subjected to some, the condition of brain fog can reportedly affect one's sleep cycle.

Tips to have a healthy menopause

Active lifestyle is way to deal with the menstrual stage, along nutritious intake consisting a balanced diet. Obese women reportedly experience a late menopause, similar to those with health conditions such as Polycystic Ovary PCO. In order to tackle mood swings, experts recommend yoga and listening to soothing music. Having cooling products such as melons and cucumbers can help women combat hot flakes during menopause.

