Reasons Why You Must Include Sattu In Your Summer Diet: Learn Its Health Benefits

By: Rahul M | May 06, 2024
Sattu is a popular flour made from powdered channa. It is highly consumed in India, especially in the states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
Sattu is a nutrient-packed food that can be consumed in the summer by mixing it with water or making a dish out of it. It offers various health benefits.
The high fibre content in Sattu helps in the digestion process, regulates bowel movements and prevents constipation.
Sattu provides energy and stamina to your body, making it the best food to include in your diet for summer.
Sattu consists of low glycemic, which will help in blood sugar levels. People with diabetes can include sattu in their diet.
Nutrients like protein, fibre and low fat in Sattu help in weight management.
Consuming sattu drink during the summer will keep you hydrated and give your body essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, calcium, protein and much more.