What is Kernza Grain? Health Benefits That Will Make You Include Them In Your Diet

Image credit: sdcsalesar.live

Gaining popularity recently, Kernza is a type of perennial grain which has a nutty and sweet taste. It's harvested from intermediate wheatgrass (Thinopyrum intermedium). The Land Institute started experimenting with flour in 2008, which led to the discovery of Kernza. The grain is smaller in size as compared to wheat.

Kernza flour is ideal for making bakery goods and snacks, and its grain is used for cereals and much more. While this grain is becoming popular for being beneficial for human health, let's take a closer look at its advantages.

Health Benefits of Kernza Grain

Apart from being crucial to the environment, Kernza also has many benefits for your health, such as improving heart health, nutrients dentistry, weight management, digestive process and much more.

Rich in nutrients

The grain provides essential nutrients such as vitamins and minerals like zinc, iron, magnesium and much more. It also contains protein, antioxidants, carbohydrates, dietary fibre and soluble fibre. Kernza has less gluten compared to wheat, making it a healthier option to opt for.

Improves heart health

The high content of soluble fibre in Kernza flour helps lower cholesterol levels by binding to cholesterol. It also reduces the risk of cardiovascular problems, including heart disease and stroke. People with heart problems and high blood pressure can opt for healthier grain options like Kernza.

Helps in weight management

Kernza is a superfood grain that can promote weight management. Its high fibre content can reduce calorie intake and further minimise cravings. It is an excellent addition to a healthy diet, particularly for those who want to improve gut health and manage obesity.

Improves digestion

The superfood also helps to keep your digestive health good by improving regular bowel movements and constipation. Kernza also reduces the risk of gastrointestinal issues like diverticulitis and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).