Suffering from PCOS? Four foods to include in your diet right now

Timolina

PCOS cannot be cured but managed effectively with lifestyle changes. Following a healthy diet and good nutrition will help you manage your insulin levels, balance your hormones, and manage other PCOS symptoms by regulating vitamin and mineral deficiencies. While there is no one-size-fits-all approach to nutritional requirements for people diagnosed with PCOS, eating a well-balanced diet and certain lifestyle changes can definitely improve your symptoms by balancing your hormones. To prevent cravings and manage insulin resistance, it is best to include all macronutrients and fiber in all meals and snacks. A PCOS-friendly diet supports symptom reduction and prevents the development of chronic diseases down the road. Also, a good workout is as crucial and important as eating well! Some movement needs to be incorporated for at least 150 mins/per week.

Hena Kanakia, Nutritionist at HummCare suggests a PCOS-friendly diet to manage PCOS.

Fix your fibres

If you have been diagnosed with PCOS, you must ensure that your diet consists of fiber, protein-rich foods, and healthy fats. Fiber helps improve insulin sensitivity and the best way to have a fiber-rich diet is by including all green leafy vegetables like all gourds, pumpkin, lady’s finger, tomato, cucumber, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, etc, fruits like berries, kiwis, pomegranates, plums, and whole grains like whole wheat, jowar, bajra, barley, ragi, and barnyard.

Fat is not bad

Healthy fats help balance and regulate your hormones and foods like nuts, coconuts, avocado, fatty fish, egg yolks, wood-pressed or cold-pressed oils, and ghee are great sources of it. Good sources of fats are a must but in moderation!

Protein and greens

Protein helps manage your weight and eating a portion of legumes, lentils, and lean meat would help you achieve your daily protein requirement.

In addition, foods with a low Glycemic Index help in keeping insulin levels stable. Women diagnosed with PCOS often struggle with insulin resistance which is also a primary cause of weight gain. Food like green leafy vegetables, fruits, kidney beans, chickpeas, lentils, etc is a great addition to your diet.

Add more seeds and spices

Since PCOS causes inflammation, including foods that have anti-inflammatory properties is necessary. Food rich in Omega-3 like fatty fish, flax seeds, walnuts, anti-inflammatory spices like black pepper, cinnamon, and turmeric as well as healthy fats will help lower your inflammation levels and keep your PCOS in check.

What to avoid?

If you have PCOS, you must reduce the consumption or avoid food that has refined flour, refined sugar, fried foods, fast foods, and inflammatory foods like red meat, alcohol, smoking since they can aggravate your symptoms. Refined flour foods like white bread, cakes, and pastries are highly processed, have a high Glycemic Index, and raise insulin levels. Refined sugar affects your immunity as well as triggers acne. Fried foods and fast foods increase inflammation in the body. In a nutshell, avoid packaged and processed foods & beverages.