World Health Day 2023: History, significance and theme for this year

World Health Day is celebrated every year on April 7 to raise awareness about the importance of global health. The day promotes healthy living and ensures that everyone has access to quality health care services.

This year, April 7 also marks the 75th founding anniversary of the World Health Organization (WHO).

World Health Day has been celebrated every year with a different theme. Each theme focuses on a specific aspect of global health, such as mental health, immunization, and food safety.

History

The idea for World Health Day was first proposed in 1948 by the first World Health Assembly, which is the governing body of the WHO. The Assembly decided that April 7 would be celebrated as World Health Day every year, to mark the anniversary of the founding of the WHO.

Significance

The day highlights the need for individuals, communities, and governments to take action to ensure that everyone has access to quality health care services. World Health Day also provides an opportunity to recognize the contributions of health care workers, who have been on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Theme

The theme for World Health Day in 2023 is 'Health For All'.

"In 1948, countries of the world came together to establish the United Nations specialized agency to promote health, keep the world safe and serve the vulnerable - so that everyone, everywhere can attain the highest level of health and well-being," reads the description on the official website.

Read Also 5 health mistakes every woman should avoid