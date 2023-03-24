5 health mistakes every woman should avoid

The fast-paced lifestyle has gotten to everyone and the victim of the same is every individual’s health.

The daily routine is getting more challenging for everyone day by day. Men and women have different lifestyles and varying daily activities, and so are their dietary needs and fitness regime different.

Today, women are facing an array of stressors while juggling career and family, which can gravely impact their mental and physical well-being.

While managing their social, professional and personal life, women often tend to overlook the basics that they must focus on.

Here are some common health mistakes every woman should avoid and equip themselves with everything that’s required to be hale and hearty.

Taking mental health seriously: Mental health-related problems have increased in recent times. In the fear of missing out, women are doing extra hours at work and are equally trying to be available for the family without thinking twice about their mental well-being. Depression and stress in women is at an all-time high. Other mental health issues arise due to conditions like pregnancy, etc. In any case, avoiding mental health is detrimental for women. Practising yoga, meditation and a fitness regime will help keep the mind fresh and optimistic.

Wearing heels regularly: While being in line with contemporary fashion, women blind an eye to the discomfort they face with the prolonged use of certain accessories. One of them is heeled footwear which can cause critical damage to the feet with prolonged usage. Regular use of heels causes nerve damage, bone issues, osteoarthritis, and more. It is recommended to use heeled footwear in moderation and to avoid them if possible.

Lack of Sleep: Sleep is crucial for the body to function optimally. Lack of enough sleep can deteriorate health gravely. From heart-related diseases to memory-related problems and also impact on the normal functioning of the vital organs can be caused due to sleeplessness. An adult female requires at least six to eight hours of sleep.

Dietary mismanagement: Many women fall prey to eating disorders due to stress. They turn a blind eye to correct their daily diet per the requirement of their body. Junk food and the consumption of huge quantities of foods at any time without moderation affect women’s health adversely. Shocking the body with intermittent fasts or trending diet plans without professional guidance can lead to opposing results. Seek a guided approach from a nutritionist and avoid stress-eating.

Missing regular check-ups: Routine body check-ups are underrated. We all are exposed to different stress sources and external factors that can take a toll on our body’s vital organs. Many times, we wait for the big disease to arrive and land at the clinic/ hospital. At times, health issues can go unnoticed in terms of symptoms. Getting checked every six months for the equilibrium of all the vitals can help address certain diseases at early stages. Prevention is always better than cure.

