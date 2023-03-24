Sleep tips: A complete guide to have uninterrupted sleep

The least one can hope for after a long and exhausting day is to grab a good and comfortable sleep so that you wake up feeling rejuvenated and energetic. But we tend to treat sleep as a luxury forgetting the implications that not getting a good sleep can have significant ramifications on the mind, body and soul the next day. Depriving the body of a sound sleep not only makes you feel lethargic when you wake up the next morning but also cripples the way you think, and act hampering your daily chores.

If you continue living an unhealthy lifestyle and avoid getting enough sleep, your body may send you another alarm before giving you a serious diagnosis. We reached out to Archit Gupta, Managing Director, King Koil India to know some techniques about how to attain better-quality sleep.

Adjustments to your diet

A few basic adjustments to your diet can help a lot. A balanced diet can make it easier to exercise and sleep well. Up to 5-7 hours before going to bed, stay away from coffee in any form and junk food to maintain a healthy digestive system.

If you drank lots of water throughout the day, you wouldn't have to get up in the middle of the night to get more, which is an indication of water deprivation. Every day when we sleep, our bodies absorb everything we put into them, repair them, and transmit them to all of our cells. Similar to maintaining an automobile, using high-quality gasoline will extend its lifespan and increase its mileage.

Mattress can help improve sleep quality

The mattress that you sleep on has a significant role to play in determining the quality of a good night’s sleep. According to research, various sleepers are directly affected by a mattress's design, and materials used, such as support factor, heat retention, and durability. It is possible that a bad mattress is to blame for discomfort and restless nights. Aside from making you sleep poorly, a bad mattress can cause aches and pains, especially if the comfort layer collapses and pressure points are created. Over time, this may also result in stress, worry, or sleeplessness.

Sleeping patterns

Many individuals carry their worries, stress, and problems from the day to bed each night. We opt to ignore them, watch content on our phones and televisions, and eat or drink late into the night instead of working on them. If you are at this stage, you are aware that it neither promotes nor even ensures sound sleep. Starting one activity and sticking with it for at least 21 days is the greatest method to establish good sleeping patterns. This facilitates the physical wiring of this behaviour.

Living a healthy lifestyle and getting better sleep can be facilitated by journaling, reading, and engaging in other activities away from mobile devices with loved ones. Also, it would be beneficial if you consistently kept in mind to put your gadgets away for at least an hour before relaxing and reinforcing any new behaviours.

Sleeping conditions

Depending on your location, your financial situation, who else is sleeping in the room, and other factors, you might not always be able to change your sleeping conditions. Yet, you may always make an effort to create a healthier atmosphere by cooling down the room and switching to higher-quality bedding. Your health and way of living may be significantly affected both immediately and over time by changing your mattress and pillow and your lighting. Your body will both immediately and over time feel more relaxed if you use a high-quality mattress and pillow. Also, the environment in which you sleep has an influence on your habits, therefore you should try to modify it whenever you can.

Changes in lifestyle

If your work or other obligations are your justification for not getting enough sleep, you must understand that your body cannot sustain this for very long. Sleep schedule problems might result from working night shifts, skipping sleep due to the job, or sleeping a lot during the day. Although we prefer to retire to sleep when we feel our bodies are fatigued without investigating the cause, these difficulties require time to correct and heal psychologically. If you experience fatigue and sluggishness during the day, it may be the result of insufficient sleep or junk food. Everyone can become exhausted from excessive physical activity, but as long as you can resist the want to sleep throughout the day, you shouldn't give in.