 Does Orry Really Own His Luxury Cars Worth ₹3 Crore? Expert Spills The Beans
Does Orry Really Own His Luxury Cars Worth ₹3 Crore? Expert Spills The Beans

According to car expert Rohit Iyer, who recently shared an eye-opening post on Instagram, the vehicles are not registered under Orry’s name at all

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
Orry |

We’ve all seen social media sensation Orry posing with his lavish Mercedes G-Wagon and the ultra-luxurious Maybach GLS 600. But here’s what most people don’t know- he doesn’t actually own them. According to car expert Rohit Iyer, who recently shared an eye-opening post on Instagram, the vehicles are not registered under Orry’s name at all. Instead, they belong to Mahesh Transport Company, a leasing firm.

That means Orry hasn’t shelled out ₹3-4 crore upfront. Instead, he’s opted for a corporate leasing model, a popular financial strategy among the wealthy and business-savvy.

The leasing advantage

So, what’s the big deal about leasing? Rohit Iyer breaks it down: by leasing through a company, you unlock a range of financial benefits that go beyond just looking good on the road.

-Business Expense Write-Offs: When leased under a company’s name, the cost of the car can be written off as a business expense, reducing taxable income.
-No Massive Upfront Payment: Instead of paying crores at once, you only pay a monthly fee, keeping your finances flexible.
-No Depreciation Worries: Luxury cars lose value fast. Leasing means you return or upgrade the vehicle without stressing over resale losses.
-Better Capital Management:The money saved can be redirected into investments or other ventures that yield returns.

Luxury isn’t always ownership- it’s strategy

As Rohit Iyer explains, “The rich don’t buy luxury, they lease it.” For them, luxury is not about possession but smart financial planning. Leasing allows high-net-worth individuals to maintain a luxury lifestyle without tying up their capital in depreciating assets.

So, the next time you see a celebrity cruising in a luxury ride, remember- the smartest flex might not be ownership at all. It’s about playing the game of wealth with strategy, not just status.

