What Was Inside Karan Johar's 'Food Basket' During Ro-Ro Ferry Ride To SRK's Birthday Bash In Alibaug

Bollywood’s favourite filmmaker duo, Farah Khan and Karan Johar, recently turned a casual ferry ride into a full-blown celebrity picnic! The two were spotted aboard the Mumbai-Alibaug Ro-Ro ferry, joined by none other than Navya Naveli Nanda, who came well-prepared-with a delicious basket of snacks that instantly became the highlight of the trip.

Farah shared a lively video from the ferry, surprising fans by revealing that Karan Johar was her travel companion. In her trademark witty tone, she said, “Hi guys, we’re on the ro-ro to Alibaug, and look who’s here!” Karan, known for his humor, replied, “Thank you for inviting me; this has been such a once-in-a-lifetime experience.” Farah, who often takes the ferry, seemed thrilled to have Karan on board for his first-ever ferry ride to Alibaug.

Navya’s snack basket steals the show

The journey took a tastier turn when Navya Nanda joined the duo, carrying a basket filled with munchies fit for a luxury yacht trip. Farah excitedly exclaimed, “Oh my god, Bridgerton’s picnic is happening here!” As the camera panned to the goodies, Karan and Farah playfully reviewed the spread-crisp banana chips, biscuits, and even homemade pasta made it to their ferry menu.

Farah jokingly asked if there were “no cucumber sandwiches,” adding her signature flair to the foodie fun. He also looked pretty excited to find a Monaco biscuit packet in the basket.

KJo & Navya Nanda |

Alibaug for SRK’s 60th Birthday

The star-studded trio is reportedly headed to Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday celebration at his lavish Alibaug estate. This year, SRK is expected to skip his traditional Mannat appearance to enjoy a private bash with close friends and family. Looks like the Alibaug ferry wasn’t just a ride-it was a mini Bollywood brunch cruise in motion!