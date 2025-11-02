14-Month-Old Jack Bieber Channels Dad Justin Bieber's Iconic 2010 Look For Halloween

While fans are still guessing if Justin and Hailey Bieber’s 14-month-old son Jack will inherit his dad’s musical genes, the little one is already proving he has star power. The toddler made headlines this Halloween by recreating one of Justin’s most unforgettable looks from his early career- the My World Tour era.

A throwback to Justin’s “My World” days

The Bieber family celebrated Halloween with a nostalgic twist as baby Jack dressed in an all-white outfit layered with a signature purple hoodie- a look that instantly transported fans back to Justin’s 2010 My World Tour. Hailey shared adorable snapshots on Instagram, captioning them, “Happy Halloween from JBB,” giving fans a delightful peek into their family celebration.

Double the fun

But that wasn’t the only costume the Biebers had up their sleeve. Before sharing Jack’s mini-Justin moment, Hailey showed off another Halloween look- this time embracing a full Incredibles family theme. The Rhode Beauty founder stunned as Mrs. Incredible, while Justin transformed into Mr. Incredible. Completing the adorable trio, baby Jack perfectly embodied Jack-Jack, the mischievous and scene-stealing toddler from the beloved Pixar film.

A family built on love and laughter

Over the past year, Justin and Hailey have been open about their life as new parents, often sharing glimpses of their cozy, love-filled household. In a recent episode of Owen Thiele’s In Your Dreams podcast (aired October 24), Hailey expressed her deep joy in motherhood.

“It’s so fun- I love being a mom,” she said, adding that she has always dreamed of having children. “Since I was a little kid, I envisioned myself being a mom. The older I get, the more I appreciate how personal that decision is- whether to have kids or not.”

Hailey also revealed that she “definitely” wants to expand their family in the future, hinting at more little ones joining their themed Halloween ensembles someday. For now, fans can’t get enough of baby Jack’s mini-pop-star debut- a sweet reminder that when it comes to style, he’s already following in his father’s famous footsteps.