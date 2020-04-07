World Health Day 2020: 5 delicious healthy recipes that you can make in 5 minutes

Well, as we all are quarantined at home amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, it might be a good idea to make the best use of it. What can we do the best during these times? Eat healthy and stay fit. Also, it is important to inculcate healthy eating habits in our lifestyle to stay healthy and improve our immunity system.
As we celebrate World Health Day today, here we have some healthy and quick recipes that you and your family will love.
1. Quinoa Cereal
Well as fabulous as it looks, it tastes great too. While some people have said that it takes more than 10 minutes in most microwaves. But quinoa flakes, which are similar to oats and are a complete protein can be ready just in few minutes.
All you have to do is cook them in your preferred milk and add some dried berries to it. Top it with nuts of your choice, some flaxseeds, and fresh fruit.
2. Scrammbled Tofu
While some people might say that paneer is way better than tofu, it is important to know that tofu comprises more proteins than paneer and when properly prepared, tofu is one of the best dishes you ever. Also, it provides as much protein as a scrambled egg. So incase you were looking to change your diet a bit, here you go.
Toss the tofu, turmeric, cumin, and paprika in a pan with little oil for 5 mins and voila! you have your healthy tofu to go with some green tea. Guess what? Even egg lovers will enjoy it.
3. Quinoa Rice
Well, we all love Fried rice but you know what is better? Quinoa rice. It's healthy and less time consuming as well. Also, very tasty.
All you need to do is cook you quinoa just like you would cook rice. Add peas, scrambled eggs, and corn and toss it with little salty soy sauce and rice vinegar. Additionally, you can mix in any of your other favorite vegetables, too. You really can’t go wrong.
4. Chicken Stir fry
Well, Stir-fries are the best when you want to inculcate healthy meals in your diet. Plus, they’re an easy way to pack in vegetables in your plate.
All you have to do is boil chicken as per the number of people eating. Stir fry onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and 2 cups of spinach. Add some salt and some paprika if you like it a bit spicy. Remember to keep the quantity of oil little less as you don't want your meal to be really oil. Also, if you are a vegetarian just replace chicken with paneer or tofu.
This dish full of vegetables provides vitamin A, Vitamin K and some potassium, and other nutrients that are important for the health of your eyes, bones, and heart.
5. Mug omelette
Toss chicken/bacon, some salsa, eggs, and cheese in a mug and whisk it for 1 minute. Throw it in a microwave and then cook it for two minutes.
Season to taste and top with more cheese.
Also, thank us later and go get in your kitchen and try these healthy recipes for your family.
