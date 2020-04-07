World Health Day 2020: 5 delicious healthy recipes that you can make in 5 minutes

While some people might say that paneer is way better than tofu, it is important to know that tofu comprises more proteins than paneer and when properly prepared, tofu is one of the best dishes you ever. Also, it provides as much protein as a scrambled egg. So incase you were looking to change your diet a bit, here you go.

Toss the tofu, turmeric, cumin, and paprika in a pan with little oil for 5 mins and voila! you have your healthy tofu to go with some green tea. Guess what? Even egg lovers will enjoy it.

3. Quinoa Rice

Well, we all love Fried rice but you know what is better? Quinoa rice. It's healthy and less time consuming as well. Also, very tasty.

All you need to do is cook you quinoa just like you would cook rice. Add peas, scrambled eggs, and corn and toss it with little salty soy sauce and rice vinegar. Additionally, you can mix in any of your other favorite vegetables, too. You really can’t go wrong.