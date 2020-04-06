Quarantine Diaries: Easy recipes to make Alia Bhatt's Banana Bread, Mira Kapoor's Khao Suey at home

The lockdown is definitely bringing the creative side of our fave Bollywood stars to the fore. From writing to cooking (and eve house cleaning), our celebs are doing it all...their social media feeds are evidence of all the things our house-bound celebs are doing to pass time.
From day one of the lockdown, the stars have keeping their fans updated about what their daily lockdown routine is like. One of which is showing off their cooking skills and telling us what they are making—almost on a daily basis.
The recent case in point being Alia Bhatt baking banana bread with her sister Shaheen.
“Stayed home and baked a little with the sister. @shaheenb made the real chocolate cake and I made the grain free paleo banana bread.”
But they aren’t the only ones, Kriti Sanon too put up a picture of her banana bread (or cake like she called it) on the ‘gram. “When you wanna bake Banana Bread but you don’t have the correct vessel...and you end up calling it ‘cake’! Well...here’s some Quinoa Oats Banana Cake instead!’
Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira, also took to Instagram stories to put a picture of Khao Suey with homemade coconut milk.
Though none of them have posted recipes of their respective works of labour, we did some hard work ourselves to bring to you a few recipes which will help you make these breads and the Khao Suey at home.
There are several ways to make a banana bread, and if you have the ingredients handy, making it is not so difficult. To make the normal version of banana bread, Chef Devwrat Jategaokar shares an easy-to-make at home recipe:
Banana Bread
Ingredients:
Refined flour- 2 cups
Baking soda- 1 tsp
Salt- 1/4th TSP
Butter- 1/2 cup
Brown sugar- 3/4th cup
Eggs- 2 number
Ripe Banana- 4 number
Method:
Mix together flour, baking soda and salt. Keep aside. Blend together butter and brown sugar. Cream it nicely. Add mashed bananas. Add this mixture to refined flour mix. Fold the mixture gently. Do not over mix. Grease the bread / cake mould using butter. Pour the batter in a mould. Preheat the oven at 180 degrees and bake it at 180 degrees for 60 mins. Once the cake is done, keep it aside for 10 mins. After that take it out of the mould and let it cool down. Once done, cut slices and serve.
To make grain free paleo banana bread (Alia’s version) a YouTube channel Downshiftology shows you how it’s done. The only problem with the paleo banana bread is that it require Almond Flour and Tapioca Flour (since it’s the healthier version). Here, check out the video:
To make Quinoa Oats Banana Bread (like Kriti Sanon) this is by far the easiest recipe:
https://www.beyondthechickencoop.com/quinoa-banana-bread/
Here’s another healthy recipe of banana bread:
https://www.inspiredtaste.net/34489/healthy-banana-bread-recipe/
Khao Suey is a Burmese dish (a noodle soup) comprising of egg noodles, chicken or curried beef in coconut gravy and is served with a variety of condiments of your choice.
If you are a non-vegetarian, Sanjeev Kapoor Khanan Khazana YouTube channel has a recipe. Check it out here:
For the vegetarian version, check the late Chef Tarla Dalal’s recipe:
Rajashri Food’s YouTube channel has a vegetarian Khao Suey recipe by Chef Varun Inamdar:
If you don’t know how to make coconut milk at home, fret not, we have that sorted too. Here’s an easy recipe that will reach you how to make it:
