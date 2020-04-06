Quarantine Diaries: Easy recipes to make Alia Bhatt's Banana Bread, Mira Kapoor's Khao Suey at home

The lockdown is definitely bringing the creative side of our fave Bollywood stars to the fore. From writing to cooking (and eve house cleaning), our celebs are doing it all...their social media feeds are evidence of all the things our house-bound celebs are doing to pass time.

From day one of the lockdown, the stars have keeping their fans updated about what their daily lockdown routine is like. One of which is showing off their cooking skills and telling us what they are making—almost on a daily basis.

The recent case in point being Alia Bhatt baking banana bread with her sister Shaheen.

“Stayed home and baked a little with the sister. @shaheenb made the real chocolate cake and I made the grain free paleo banana bread.”