World Environment Day 2024: Why Is It High Time We Start Taking Efforts For A Sustainable And Low Carbon Footprint Lifestyle?

World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5. It is celebrated to spread importance and awareness about the need of a sustainable life in order to save the nature and the natural habitat. With Industrialisation and growing technology, humans have been cruel to the environment, producing waste and harming the nature. Despite the warnings about the repercussions of climate change, no major steps were taken globally. As a result, we can all experience the wrath through unexpected climate shifts.

The concept of celebrating World Environment Day was initiated by The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). On this day, the campaigns, events and actions taken inspires the community to work for a green future and makes the realise the urgency of an action against depleting nature and natural resources.

Theme Of World Environment Day 2024

''Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience", is the theme of World Environment Day this year. A good 40 percent of land on earth is degraded which is directly affecting half the population globally, according to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification. Since the year 2000, the number of droughts has risen to 29. Temperatures have been soring higher as each year passes. With this rate, droughts will cover over 3/4's world's population by the year 2025.

What Is The Urgency?

With glaciers melting, forest fires caused due to human negligence and deforestation, Climate change is getting worse every year. Where summers were bearable and fun, they are now turning deadly. Temperatures in India have crossed 55 degrees causing distress. While there is sweltering heat in most parts of the country, there are floods in the other.

For all we know, this is not normal! And it is all because of the climate change caused by humans and their greed to expand civilisation. But have you wondered how will this civilisation survive if all the natural resources one day come to an end? People forget that humans depend on nature and now it is high time we start taking steps to protect it and try restoring the damage done.

How To Celebrate World Environment Day?

To celebrate this day, schools and colleges organise activities, campaigns to raise awareness about environmental causes, to educate people about the damage we cause and the ways we can reduce all forms of pollution. It is important to preach and practice effective ways to reduce waste and promote sustainable living in order to minimise the waste that causes hazardous damage to the nature.

You can join tree planting campaigns promising that you will not only plant a tree but also look after it. You can spread awareness about taking public transports to work and reduce the carbon footprint. You can discuss multiple ideas of green living with people in your surroundings and also practice it.

Let us all pledge to practice a sustainable life in hope to see a green future!