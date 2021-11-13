World Diabetes Day 2021: 10 best foods to control your blood sugar levels

World Diabetes Day, annually observed on 14th November, provides an opportunity to raise awareness of diabetes as a global public health issue and what needs to be done for better prevention, diagnosis and management of this condition.

This Day has come at a time when the world continues to live through the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in a high proportion of people with diabetes among hospitalized patients with severe manifestations of COVID-19 and among those who have succumbed to the virus. It has also led to severe disruption of diabetes services.

For people with prediabetes, diabetes, or other conditions that affect blood sugar, diet is a major part of maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. Here is list of foods that may help regulate your blood sugar.

pexels

1. Broccoli and broccoli sprouts

2. Seafood

3. Pumpkin ad Pumpkin seeds

4. Nuts and nut butter

5. Lady Finger

Advertisement

pexels

6. Flax Seeds

7. Beans and Lentils

8. Eggs

pexels

Advertisement

9. Cinnamon and Turmeric

10. Quinoa

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 04:02 PM IST