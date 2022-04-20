World Creativity and Innovation Day: Date, Theme and all you need to know

The WCID week, day is associated with the birth anniversary of the most famous creative person known on the planet: Leonardo da Vinci. The theme of World Creativity and Innovation's Day this year, observed on April 21, is Collaboration.

According to the official WCID website, “On April 27, 2017, the United Nations resolved to include World Creativity and Innovation Day, April 21, as a Day of Observance to encourage people to use creativity in problem-solving for all issues related to achieving the 2015 Sustainable Development Goals.”

On #WCID, the world is invited to embrace the idea that innovation is essential for harnessing the economic potential of nations. Innovation, creativity and mass entrepreneurship can provide new momentum for economic growth and job creation. It can expand opportunities for everyone, including women and youth. It can provide solutions to some of the most pressing problems such as poverty eradication and the elimination of hunger, according to United Nations website.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 05:04 PM IST