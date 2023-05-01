World Asthma Day 2023: 8 Signs of an Asthma attack that everyone should know

World Asthma Day is celebrated on the first Tuesday of May every year. This year the day will be celebrated on 2nd May. The day aims at to raise global awareness about asthma, its causes, symptoms, treatment, and prevention measures.
It also encourage individuals to take steps to prevent asthma and manage its symptoms effectively.
The theme for World Asthma Day 2023 is 'Asthma Care for all'.
What is Asthma?
Asthma is a chronic noncommunicable disease of the respiratory tract affecting children and adults. Inflammation occurs in the airways leading to the lungs, causing blockages and breathing difficulties.
Symptoms
The most common symptoms of asthma include wheezing, coughing, chest tightness, and shortness of breath. There are various diagnostic tests used to identify asthma, such as spirometry and peak flow measurement.
Factors affecting asthma
Various factors are associated with an increased risk of asthma, including environmental factors, genetic predisposition, and lifestyle factors, although it is difficult to find one single direct cause. Asthma tends to run in families and is more likely in people who have other allergic diseases. Several other factors can increase the risk of asthma e.g.: a low birth weight, exposure to tobacco smoke, air pollution or overweight.
8 symptoms of an asthma attack that you must know:
Severe wheezing when breathing both in and out
Coughing that won't stop
Very rapid breathing
Chest tightness or pressure
Tightened neck and chest muscles, called retractions
Anxiety
Pale, sweaty face
Blue lips or fingernails
