Bladder Cancer Awareness Month 2023: 5 Signs and symptoms you shouldn't ignore

Bladder Cancer Awareness Month is observed in May every year. The month aims to discuss what bladder cancer is, its common symptoms, the risks involved, and preventative measures.

The bladder is a hollow organ in the lower pelvis and has flexible, muscular walls that can stretch to hold urine and squeeze to send it out of the body, which is its main role. Bladder cancer is caused when the cells that make up the urinary bladder start to grow out of control, and as more cancer cells develop, they can form a tumor and, with time, spread to other parts of the body.

Every year, over 570,000 people are diagnosed with bladder cancer, and 1.7m people find themselves living with the condition, according to the World Bladder Cancer Coalition. It is the 10th most commonly diagnosed cancer and the 13th cause of death from cancer globally. But a timely diagnosis offers a significant increase in the chance of long-term survival and quality of life.

5 signs and symptoms of bladder cancer

UTI-like symptoms include increased frequency and urgency, pain with urination, or urinary incontinence.

Unexplained pain in the pelvis, abdomen, or flank; bone pain if cancer has spread to the bones.

Decreased appetite, weight loss, tiredness, and feeling weak.

Postmenopausal uterine bleeding.

Any blood or spotting that you notice after menopause could be a symptom of bladder cancer, or some other underlying issue.