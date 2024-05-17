In Pics: 7 Breathtaking Sites To Explore In Himachal Pradesh's Solan

By: Rahul M | May 17, 2024
Solan is a beautiful city in Himachal Pradesh. The city, which is surrounded by mountains and greenery, has numerous temples and monasteries and Jatoli Shiv Mandir is one of them.
Menri Monastery, a testament to the city's rich history, is one of the oldest monasteries in Solan. Its ancient walls echo with spiritual energy, making it a must-visit for history and spiritual lovers alike.
Dharo village, a hidden gem in Solan, is a small paradise for nature lovers. Surrounded by majestic mountains, verdant valleys and lush greenery, it offers a tranquil escape from the bustling city life.
Mohan Shakti National Heritage Park, or Solan Heritage Park, is a major tourist destination in the state. It offers a panoramic view of the majestic Himalayas.
Another beautiful destination in the state is Parvati Valley. The valley is situated on the outskirts of Solan.
Karol Tibba is one of the most popular destinations in the state which you should not miss out. The place offers the view of an astounding mountain and a panoramic view from the top of it.
Shoolini Mata Temple is home to goddess Shoolini and is considered one of the significant temples in the city.
