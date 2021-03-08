Women's Day 2021: 'Charting a wine career in India came with unique set of challenges,' says Sonal Holland, Founder-SoHo Wine Club

Sonal Holland's vast cultural knowledge has made her a sought-after strategic consultant for international brands seeking a foothold in India’s complex marketplace. She has been a role model for women, having shattered the glass ceiling in the AlcoBev industry in India, and has been named among the Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Indian Luxury by Luxury magazine Luxebook for four consecutive years. She is the Founder of SoHo Wine Club and Sonal Holland Wine Academy. In an interaction with the Free Press Journal, Sonal opens about her journey. Excerpts from the interview:

From where did you get the inspiration to become a Master of Wine, since it is a less treaded path by women?

At the age of 28, my ultimate career goal was to have a corner office. Over the next five years, I had changed my mind, arrived at a new aspiration; that of reinventing myself in a new avatar as a wine-entrepreneur. I began to see the opportunities that existed for a qualified wine professional in the nascent wine industry and decided to make a strategic shift to explore a career in wines. The hard work paid off; after 10 years of pursuing various qualifications in wines from London, in 2016, I became the most decorated wine professional in India, and was bestowed with the world’s most prestigious wine title, Master of Wine (MW) with a present count of only 409 MW’s across 30 countries.