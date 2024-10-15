Woman Loses 9 Kgs In 14 Days By Just 'Drinking Water': Know Water Fasting Benefits & Side Effects

Canva

Many people look for several ways to lose weight and shed unhealthy body fats, but, despite their efforts, some still struggle to achieve their goals. Shedding weight can be a daunting task, affecting our mental and physical well-being. Interestingly, a woman gained attention for claiming to have lost 9 kilograms in just 14 days by just "drinking water." This approach has raised questions about the benefits and potential side effects of water fasting.

A video shared by Seema Jain on Instagram featured the daily progress of a woman who abstained from eating for 14 days and only drank water. The text from the video read, "What happens when you don't eat anything for 14 days, and drink just water." It further showcased the transformation of the woman of two weeks, and claimed, "I lost around 9 kgs, and around 8 inched around my belly, literally."

The video gained attraction from online users, asking if this is healthy and possible. Keep reading as we delve into understanding that.

Read Also 7 Scientifically Proven Benefits Of Fasting

What is Water Fasting?

Water fasting is another form of fasting where individuals only consume water and avoid eating anything. This includes only drinking water for a longer period of time to lose weight drastically. However, water fasts typically last 27 to 72 hours. Fasting for more than this can be dangerous without professional supervision.

Benefits of water fasting

Weight loss: Water fasting can help weight loss quickly.

Detoxification: It may also remove toxins from the body and detoxify within.

Lower blood sugar: It can improve insulin sensitivity.

Improved Focus: By avoiding eating too much, you can make some people feel more mentally alert during water fasting.

Side effects of water fasting

Hunger: You may feel extremely hungry, especially at the beginning of water fasting.

Fatigue: By not getting balanced nutrition and energy from the food, you will experience fatigue and a low energy level in the body.

Read Also Ayurveda: The Benefits Of Fasting

Dizziness: Just drinking water and not eating food can lead to dizziness and fainting.

Nutrient Deficiency: You will lack essential nutrients by avoiding healthy foods.

Mood changes: water fever can also lead to irritability or anxiety.