7 Scientifically Proven Benefits Of Fasting

By: Rahul M | July 17, 2024
Whether you are intermittent fasting or alternate-day fasting, it can lower the resistance and blood sugar levels in the body
All images from Canva
Several studies have shown that fasting can reduce a number of inflammatory markers and may be helpful in the treatment of inflammatory diseases
According to research on animals, fasting may enhance brain function, boost the production of new nerve cells, and also protect against neurodegenerative diseases.
As per studies on animals and test tubes, it may also prevent the growth of tumours and improve the efficiency of chemotherapy during cancer treatment
Fasting has been linked to longer lifespans and delayed ageing, states several animal research. However, there is a lack of human studies to prove this.
It may also help lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Further, it is said to reduce the risk of coronary heart problems
Lastly, fasting may reduce weight, body fats and boost metabolism
Thanks For Reading!