7 Aashadi Ekdashi Vrat Foods You Can Consume

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 17, 2024
Rajgira Paratha is gluten free and is made from Rajgira/Amaranth, potatoes and seasonings. It keeps you full for a long time and you can consume this during the fast.
All images from Pinterest
Sama Pulao is made from sama ke chawal which is also known as barnyard millet. it is fast friendly and light for your stomach. It is popularly known as 'Bhagar' in Maharashtra.
Potato Peanut mash is a simple ensemble of potatoes and peanuts. You can simply boil some potatoes, shallow fry some peanuts and mix them with seasonings.
Farali Chivda is another fast friendly snack you can consume. It made from fried grated potato and peanuts.
Makhana Kheer is also a dish you can consume when you're fasting. It can made as some 'Prashad' too.
Sabudana Khichdi is a dish will always be a fast favourite food for most. You can try varieties of recipes with Sabudana too.