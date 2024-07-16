7 Places To Visit Near Vitthal-Rukumai Temple In Pandharpur Ahead Of Aashadi Ekadashi

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 16, 2024
Aashadi Ekadashi is considered as one of most auspicious Ekadashi's of the year celebrated by Hindus across the country. People visit the holy town of Pandharpur to seek blessings of Vitthal-Rukumai.
If you visit Pandharpur, here are some of the other places you should definitely visit. The Vitthal-Rukumai temple is the first temple you got to to seek blessings. Early morning visits are recommended to avoid long queues.
Next, you can visit the Shri Gajanan Maharaj Temple. It is peaceful place to visit and the temple is beautiful.
Next, you can visit the Vishnupad temple. This temple is based the river bank. It is said that this temple has little footprints of lord Krishna and the gopikas.
Next, you can visit the Yogiraj Tukarambaba Khedlekar Ashram in Pandharpur. This place has huge idol of Lord Vithoba and devotees go here to find peace and meditate.
Next, you can visit the Pundalik Temple. This is one the oldest temples in exist in the town. It is also located on the bank of the river. This temple is also known as 'Dakshin Kashi'.
Lastly, you can visit the Sant Kaikadi Maharaj Math. It is built like a museum cum maze that will give you intricate details about Indian mythology.