Why People In Happy Relationship Still Cheat?

Canva

Have you ever witnessed or experienced a situation in which one partner in what appeared to be a happy and healthy relationship ended up cheating? Cheating is often associated with relationship dissatisfaction or unhappiness. However, many cheaters are in otherwise content and happy relationships.

Moshe Ratson, MBA, LMFT, is a psychotherapist and executive coach in New York City, who explains this situation in his blog, "I found that some of my clients in genuinely happy relationships cheated on their partner anyway. They said "It was just there, simple and easy. I was not looking for it." Or, "I could not control my urge and could not resist it." Or, "I don’t know what I was thinking and made a big mistake."

He further also explained, "Even in a generally happy relationship, there can be periods where partners grow distant emotionally or lack physical/sexual intimacy. When emotional needs for affection, understanding, and feeling valued are not met within the committed relationship, individuals may seek to fulfil those needs elsewhere."

Below are several reasons that may explain why people cheat despite being in a happy relationship:

Thrill and Excitement of Life

Some people find that the pleasure and thrill of a relationship are what make it exciting. Human psychology often desires new and intriguing experiences that also apply to relationships. Even though some people are happy with their primary partner, the excitement that comes with external affairs and secrecy can be an exciting experience.

Canva

Personal Insecurities

Some people use cheating as a coping mechanism and validation for their personal insecurities. To boost their self-esteem, a partner could look out for affairs and casual relationships. Engaging in an affair could provide temporary reassurance and comfort for someone who feels undervalued, even if they are in a loving relationship. However, this external validation is often for the short term and doesn't resolve the actual issues.

Read Also Guiding Light: Rebuilding Relationships With The Power Of Love

Emotional and Psychological needs

Sometimes, people cheat not because their relationship isn't working, but because they have unfulfilled emotional or psychological needs. Even in a perfect relationship, individuals may seek a specific form of emotional connection that they feel is missing from their partner. This could be due to personal issues or past experiences, which lead them to look our for emotional fulfilment outside of their current relationship.

Fear of Intimacy and Commitment

Some people who end up cheating are actually scared of committing or are not looking for a serious partnership. They may have fears about being vulnerable or dedicated to just one person. While a casual or open relationship allows them to keep their distance emotionally while still enjoying the benefits of a committed relationship.

Read Also How To Communicate In A Relationship? 5 Effective Ways That Will Help You

Lack of Communication

A lack of communication between partners can affect the relationship and may lead to betrayal, even though you may feel your relationship is safe and healthy. It's possible for partners in happy relationships to occasionally keep their desires, worries, and insecurities hidden from each other. A partner may go to others for help if there is a communication breakdown or if certain wants are not met. This emphasises the importance of open communication in maintaining a strong relationship.