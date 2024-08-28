Why Children Should Avoid Excessive Salt For 1000 Days After Birth? Know The Real Reason

Canva

The first 1000 days of a child's life, from confinement to their second birthday, are a critical period for growth and development. During this time, the baby's nutrition plays an important role in their maturing. One of the key aspects of this early diet is salt, a staple ingredient in our kitchen that we cannot go a day without. However, this product has a significant long-term effect on the newborn's health. Keep reading as we discuss the real reason behind the effects of salt on children during the early stages.

Role of Salt in early Growth

Salt, or sodium chloride, is an essential nutrient that helps regulate fluid balance and nerve function in the body. However, during the first 1000 days of a newborn's life, the body's systems are still maturing and adapting. Excessive salt intake during this period can lead to several health issues that may continue into adulthood.

A study published by NIH has shown that adding salt to an infant's meal can contribute to high blood pressure, which is a major cause of cardiovascular diseases. Children who consume too much salt are at risk of developing hypertension later in life. This condition also contributes to other health problems, such as heart stroke, which may have long-term consequences.

Health Risks Linked with Excess Salt

Hypertension

One of the most concerning effects of excessive salt intake is its risk of developing high blood pressure. Early exposure to high sodium levels can lead to hypertension, which eventually increases the possibility of other heart problems. Managing salt consumption from a young age can help prevent the effects of these issues.

Obesity and Overweight

Consuming high salt is also linked with problems like obesity and overweight. Salt can influence taste preferences, leading children to crave salty and sugary foods, which may contribute to unhealthy eating habits and weight gain in the future.

Increased Salt Sensitivity

Regular excessive salt intake can make your body more sensitive to sodium, causing high blood pressure and other health issues. This can also continue in adulthood, making it essential to have healthy eating habits from an early age.

Kidney Health

A diet rich in salt can disrupt the sodium balance, causing kidney problems to release less water in the body. This can also lead to high blood pressure and adversely affect the function of the kidney.

The Importance of Balanced Nutrition

While avoiding excess salt is crucial, it is also essential to ensure that infants receive adequate nutrition. Salt plays a vital role in several growth and development processes, and the complete absence of sodium can be dangerous. For instance, iodized salt is a critical source of iodine, which supports thyroid function and neurological development. Therefore, the focus should be on avoiding added salt, while ensuring a balanced intake of essential nutrients.

Key takeaway for Parents

Paediatricians and health experts recommend that parents should avoid adding salt to their baby’s food during the first 1000 days of life. Instead, they focus on providing nutrient-rich foods that support healthy growth and development. You can include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and proteins, which can offer essential vitamins and minerals without the risks associated with excess salt.