Are You Consuming Microplastics Through Sugar And Salt? A Study By Indian Researchers Reveals Shocking Details

We consume sugar and salt like we inhale oxygen for our body. Both these ingredients play a vital role in our routine and they have their own health benefits. In a shocking revelation, Indian researchers have claimed that sugar and salt sold by Indian brands have microplastics in them. No matter how or small the brand is, packaged or not, contains microplastics in various forms such as fibre, pellets, films and fragments.

What was the study conducted to reach this conclusion?

“Microplastics in Salt and Sugar” was the study conducted by the environmental research organisation Toxics Link. For the experiment, they tested 10 different types of salt brands, including table salt, local raw salt, sea salt and rock salt. They also tested five sugar brands that were bought from both market and online stores.

The study revealed concerning details about how we consume microplastics in every meal. They were found in forms of fibre, pellets, films and fragments. The size of microplastics found ranged from 0.1 mm to 5 mm.

You might be shocked to know that the highest levels of microplastics were found in iodised salt that we use every single day thinking it is the healthiest form of salt.

What did the researchers have to say about it?

Ravi Agarwal, Toxics Link founder-director said, “The objective of our study was to contribute to the existing scientific database on microplastics so that the global plastic treaty can address this issue in a concrete and focused manner. We also aim to trigger policy action and attract researchers’ attention to potential technological interventions that could reduce exposure risks to microplastics.”

Toxics Link associate director Satish Sinha added, “Our study’s finding of substantial amounts of microplastics in all salt and sugar samples is concerning and calls for urgent, comprehensive research into the long-term health impacts of microplastics on human health.”

What is the percentage of microplastics found in both these items?

This study might leave you in shock and distressed. What really is healthy to consume when harmful ingredients are being found in packages of trusted brands. The study revealed that the percentage of microplastics found in salt ranged from 6.71 to 89.15 pieces per kilogram of dry weight. Iodised salt had the highest concentration of microplastics, 89.15 pieces per kilogram while organic rock salt had the lowest, 6.70 pieces per kilogramme.

In another shocking revelation from the study of sugar, the highest form of microplastics were found in non-organic sugar. Microplastics in sugar samples were found to be in the range of 11.85 to 68.25 pieces per kilogram.

Microplastics are harmful for your body and for the environment. They can and most likely lead to life-threatening diseases. Even when you don't intentionally consume these plastic fragments, they enter your body through air, water and food. So the question is, what really is safe to consume?