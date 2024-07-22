7 Interesting Health Benefits Of Rock Salt

By: Rahul M | July 22, 2024

Rock salt, also called Sendha Namak or Kala Namak in Hindi, is mostly used during fasting. It has several health benefits, including promoting better digestion, preventing constipation and bloating

Rock salt also boosts metabolism and maintains electrolyte balance in the body without affecting blood pressure

It is rich in vitamin K, which strengthens bones and increases immunity, further protecting against illness

Potassium and sodium chloride are present in their pure forms in rock salt. Due to this, it balances potassium deficiency and relieves muscle pain

Additionally, research also suggests that the potassium content of rock salt will control blood pressure

Gargling rock saltwater can cure a blocked nose, cough, and sore throat. It is also used as a remedy for tonsillitis and asthma

Lastly, consuming rock salt in food or taking a bath with rock salt in warm water will relieve stress, calm your body, and activate your brain