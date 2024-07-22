7 Interesting Health Benefits Of Rock Salt

By: Rahul M | July 22, 2024
Rock salt, also called Sendha Namak or Kala Namak in Hindi, is mostly used during fasting. It has several health benefits, including promoting better digestion, preventing constipation and bloating
Rock salt also boosts metabolism and maintains electrolyte balance in the body without affecting blood pressure
It is rich in vitamin K, which strengthens bones and increases immunity, further protecting against illness
Potassium and sodium chloride are present in their pure forms in rock salt. Due to this, it balances potassium deficiency and relieves muscle pain
Additionally, research also suggests that the potassium content of rock salt will control blood pressure
Gargling rock saltwater can cure a blocked nose, cough, and sore throat. It is also used as a remedy for tonsillitis and asthma
Lastly, consuming rock salt in food or taking a bath with rock salt in warm water will relieve stress, calm your body, and activate your brain