Why August is the month to reboot, restart, and reverse

August is the eight month of the year. The number eight signifies Infinity. It indicates reversing, rebooting and restarting. Return to the original. Whatever or whoever has moved or gone away will return. People and things will come back to you.

Its birth flower is the gladiolus or poppy, meaning beauty, strength of character, love, marriage, and family. The western zodiac signs for the month of August are Leo (until August 22) and Virgo (from August 23 onwards).

This is a powerful month. The planet Saturn (shani) is a judge planet and rewards the good and punishes the bad. Hence, keep you karma clean and clear. Do good, think good and say good.

People born in August are rulers and good at administration. They believe in following their passion and travelling motivates them. They are hard working, stylish, and are naturally-gifted with a magnetic personality. Everything about them is addictive.

This month is full of fasts, festivals, and cultural celebrations. As we enter the new calendar month, we need to know be aware of the important dates for each festival and observances in the month.

The month is replete with many festivals like Nag Panchami, Tulsidas Jayanti, Raksha Bandhan, Krishna Janmashtami, Dahi Handi, and many more. This month has it’s own importance among Hindus. They celebrate each and every festival with great fervour and enthusiasm.

Festivals coming soon:

Nag Panchami Aug 2

Raksha Bandhan Aug 11

Kajari Teej Aug 14

Janmashtami Aug 19

Hartalika teej Aug 30

Ganesh Chaturthi Aug 31