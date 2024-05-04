Redefining Workplace Traditions: All You Need To Know About Trendsetting Office Policies

Pinterest

Workplace can be a very professional space where everybody has to abide by the rules and regulations set by the organisation. Post the Covid-19 Pandemic, the dynamics of workspace have changed overall. We live in a cause and effect world and often the effect is a 'trend' going viral. After the pandemic, organisations have either switched to full-time work at site, full time work from home or Hybrid model of working. Moreover, the rise of Artificial Intelligence has affected workplaces in multiple ways. Due to which, there have been new trends and jargons going around at workplaces. Here’s all you should know:

Coffee Badging

Many organisations/workplaces expect their employees to work full time or at least follow the hybrid work model. But when employees don't want to work from the office and feel restricted, they follow the ‘Coffee Badging’ trend. Here, an employee goes to the office, just to let the company know that they’ve come and mark their presence, they grab a coffee later and leave to either work from home or remotely from elsewhere.

Dry Promotions

Dry Promotions is a trend that many companies have been adopting lately. Here, to satisfy their employees and make them feel more valued, they promote them to a better designation with better work while their salary remains unchanged. There have been several lay-offs taking place in companies due to the emergence of AI. This has led to the rise of Dry Promotions which should be a matter of concern for the employees.

Office Peacocking

Organisations have been facing difficulties in getting all the employees back to working from the office. Since the employees are convinced that working from home is a better alternative than going to the office every single day. To change this mindset and lure their employees back to office, they either make their office spaces larger, renovate their offices to make it more aesthetic, build a mini lounge with a fancy coffee machine and provide employees the benefit of using it for free. This shift is known as Office Peacocking.

Shadow Policies

While the policies of the organisations remain same for everybody, some employers allot special, off the record perks to newly joined employees. This practice is popularly being called as Shadow Policies.

Ghost Work

Due to the rise in Artificial Intelligence, companies are laying off employees since AI is capable of the work. But some organisations refer to ‘Ghost Work’ which involves humans writing the content but the reader/receiver assuming it to be AI generated. The name of the employee will remain anonymous for obvious reason but this will benefit both the company and the employee.