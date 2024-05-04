World Hand Hygiene Day 2024: Handwashing Tips And Importance

By: Rahul M | May 04, 2024
Every year May 5 is celebrated as World Hygiene Day to spread awareness about hand hygiene to prevent several diseases.
All images from Canva
World Hand Hygiene Day 2024 theme is "Promoting knowledge and capacity building of health and care workers through innovative and impactful training and education, on infection prevention and control, including hand hygiene."
It is important to wash your hands for 20 seconds, but avoid overdoing it, which can lead to dry, rough and red-looking hands. Use a gentle touch to clean your hands.
Opt for liquid soap rather than bar soap, as bar soap is unhygienic and contains germs.
According to Healthline, frequently washing hands can be a sign of anxiety or a condition called obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).
Always wash your hands before cooking, eating, after using the toilet, touching any object, handling garbage, etc, to stay hygienic and away from diseases.
Hand washing is really important as it prevents illness and diseases. Make sure kids wash their hair when needed.