World Laughter Day 2024: Jokes From Comedian Sahil Shah And Much More

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 04, 2024
World Laughter Day 2024 will be celebrated on May 5th, to highlight the importance of laughter, joy and cherishing every moment.
The visionary behind the Laughter Yoga, Dr Madan Kataria, originated World Laughter Day in 1998.
"I love making people laugh but don't like it when they say Oh Laughter Is The Best Medicine. Really? When was the last time your doctor said, Oh you have the flu. Take 3 LOL and 2 LMFAOS after lunch", joke by comedian, Sahil Shah.
"My Dad is a Urologist. He looks at the kidney and male nether regions. Yeah he's a real Genitalman", joke by comedian, Sahil Shah.
Laughing has many benefits for our body, such as relaxing the whole body, protecting the heart, boosting the immune system and much more.
Laughing for 10-15 minutes can burn 40 calories. It also improves increases blood flow and blood vessels.
Wishing you a day filled with uncontrollable laughter and boundless joy to heal from everything. Happy World Laughter Day!