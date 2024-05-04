5 Easy & Quick Home Remedies To Reduce Dark Circles

Canva

In our fast-paced lives, it gets really difficult to sleep enough or rest. These problems often leads to dark circles and tired-looking eyes, which many of us struggle to overcome. If you're looking for ways to reduce your dark-circles, then try incorporating following home remedies for best results.

Cucumber

You must have seen in movies or parlours people keeping cucumber on their eyes during facial or skin treatment because cucumber has many benefits for your skin. Cucumbers can also work as a home remedy for dark circles. Cucumbers are rich in vitamins and antioxidants and have a cooling property that can reduce puffiness and pigmentation around the eyes. Take grated cucumber, place it on your eyes for 12 minutes and remove it. Regular use will give you a greater result.

Cold Tea Bags

Cold Tea Bags can work as an effective remedy for dark circles. Using green tea bags gives you a quick result. For using a cold tea bag, you need to soak it in water and then let it sit in the refrigerator for some time. Once it is chilled, remove it and place it on your eyes for 15 minutes. For more effective and quick results, repeat it regularly.

Rosewater

One of the effective ingredients used for rejuvenating and refreshing skincare, Rose water also works wonders for dark circles. Soak cotton pads in rose water and gently place them on your eyelids, leaving them for 15 minutes. Incorporate it into your night skincare routine to get the best results.

Aloe Vera

Using Aloe vera on your skin will lead to moisturising and hydrated skin. Aloe Vera not only nourishes your skin but also prevents premature ageing. Take Aloe Vera gel and apply it under your eyes. Massage it for 7 minutes and rinse off.

Cold Milk

Milk has many benefits for your skin, and one such is reducing dark circles due to its containing lactic acid. Using milk on your skin can lead to smoother and softer skin. For dark circles, soak a cotton pad in cold milk and gently apply it to your eyes. Let it sit for some time, and rinse with cold water. Use it thrice a week for effective results.