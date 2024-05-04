World Laughter Day 2024: Here Are Some Memes To Get You Cracking

By: Rahul M | May 04, 2024
World Laughter Day is celebrated to spread joy and positivity.
World Laughter Day is observed on first Sunday of May. This year, it is being celebrated on May 5.
World Laughter Day was established by Dr. Madan Kataria to spread awareness about benefits of laughter.
World Laughter Day aims at promoting sense of connection, reducing stress and improving overall mood.
This Laughter Day, You have the opportunity to spread smiles and life someone's mood.
As Victor Borge said, “Laughter is the shortest distance between two people."
Did you know that endorphins released during laughter can act as natural medicine.