Who Was Lula Lahfah? Indonesian Influencer Suffering From Kidney Stone Dies At 26; Here To Know Everything

Lula Lahfah Dies At 26 |

Lula Lahfah's sudden death has shocked the Indonesian fans and her social media followers. The 26-year-old young woman, who was famous for her vibrant lifestyle content, was found dead on Friday, January 23, 2026, in her South Jakarta apartment. The influencer had more than 3.3 million followers on Instagram and TikTok.

She was not only a beauty and fashion influencer but also a role model for many young women, advocating for body positivity and mental health awareness. Lula frequently shared insights about her journey with self-love and the importance of embracing one’s flaws, making her an inspiration to thousands. The influencer who has already left the world was suffering from Kidney stones during a New Year’s hospitalisation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who was Lula Lahfah?

Lula Lahfah established her name through beauty tutorials, daily vlogs, and lifestyle-related content that resonated with young audiences. Indonesian influencer Lula Lahfah, who was found dead in her Dharmawangsa apartment, South Jakarta, on Friday, was just 26 years old. The popular social media influencer, who was suffering from a kidney stone, sparked a wider conversation about the importance of addressing and taking care of one’s health, especially for those in the public eye; however, the cause of her death is still a mystery, and police are investigating the circumstances of her death. According to the officials, her body has been sent to Fatmawati Hospital, where the exact cause of death will be determined.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Lula Lahfah was suffering from a kidney stone

Lula was battling with kidney stones before she died. The influencer was on heavy medications, as per the Indonesian officials. On the eve of the New Year, she posted a video saying she’d been in the hospital for a week, and shared that she was suffering from kidney stones.

Kidney stone: A severe health disease

Kidney stones are considered a disease, medically referred to as nephrolithiasis or kidney stone disease (KSD). It is characterised by the formation of solid, crystalline masses (calculi) within the kidneys. The chronic medical condition occurs when minerals in the urine become highly concentrated and crystallise instead of dissolving. Kidney stones can be deadly if they are not treated on time. They can cause life-threatening complications like severe infections (sepsis) or kidney failure.

Symptoms of kidney stones

Symptoms of kidney stones can include serious pain, stomach pain, vomiting, fever, chills, and blood in the urine. You may also feel pain while urinating, nausea, inability to urinate, sharp pain in your back, and sudden high fever. Kidney stones can typically be handled through a mix of hydration, medication, and medical interventions for larger stones.